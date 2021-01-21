From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the execution of projects and empowerment programs worth N468,532,888 under the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Maikurata, confirmed this during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi.

She explained that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development would be fully involved in executing the projects in critical areas in eleven local government areas identified by the State House of Assembly.

According to her, the local government areas identified for the projects include Gwandu,Koko Besse, Aliero, Maiyama, Jega, Bagudo, Fakai, Ngaski, Argungu, Danko-Wasagu and Yauri.

‘The aim of the projects is to empower farmers, widows, Orphans, youths as well as vulnerable women involved in economic activities in the mentioned local Governments,’ she said.

Maikurata also added that recently, the Kebbi State Government provided incentives to 350 women in Tomatoes Business across the state for economic empowerment.

‘This is among other various economic empowerment programs initiated in the state in which they received N30,000 each.

‘The money to be expended by the Ministry on the execution of projects is part of the Two point Four Billion Naira released by governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for constituency projects through out the state.’

The Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Aishatu Muhammadu Maikurata, appreciated the unwaivering support to the Ministry and the unrelenting show of concern and love by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to orphans in the state.