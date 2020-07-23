Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government, in collaboration with Jolly Phonics,a United Kingdom(UK) based organisation, has commenced the training of 1,452 primary school teachers, 122 coaches and mentors across 21 local government areas of the state on handwriting and English Language.

Daily Sun gathered that the training was conducted in three centres – Zuru, Birnin Kebbi and Argungu.

Speaking with newsmen at the Birnin Kebbi training centre, yesterday, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Schools Education, Muhammadu Aleiro, noted that the methodology adopted by the UK organization was the same used many years ago in the country and which produced brilliant graduates.

“We are appreciating Jolly Phonics because this is the revival of the former methodology we used when we were young and we are better than this generation of students in English Language and handwriting. This is a very important programme for our teachers and pupils. With this learning of English and handwriting, the sky will be the limit. Their university education will be smooth,better than now and the future generation will be better,” he said.

Director, Quality Assurance, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Desk Officer of Better Education Service Delivery for All(BESDA),Kebbi State, Alhaji Hassan Umar, disclosed that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had approved N233 million for the training.

He said the aim of the training was to improve the literary level of pupils in the state.

Northern programme Coordinator for Universal Learning Solutions of Jolly Phonics,Umar Faruq Bello, applauded the compliance of the trainees and trainers to to COVID 19 guidelines in the centres, stressing that all participants wore their face marks ,sanitisers and washing buckets were distributed evenly to participants.