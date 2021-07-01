From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The management of Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) has urged students who have fled campus to return, advising those still on campus to remain, assuring them that the school authorities have provided adequate security.

The Registrar of the university, Abubakar Aliyu, made the call in a statement issued on behalf of the institution to dispel rumours of an attack on campus by unknown persons.

In the statement dated June 30, the university explained that the presence of security agents on campus has nothing to do with the attack rumour but is a measure to secure public places such as the university.

According to the Registrar, ‘the attention of the university management has been drawn to the rumour circulating amongst students that it has received a notice that the campus will be attacked by unknown persons.

‘The management wishes to make it clear that the rumour, which is prompted by the presence of the police at the university gates, is unfounded. Their presence is just part of the efforts to provide security at public places including institutions of higher learning.

‘Their deployment, therefore, is not just as a result of any specific security threat as the university did not receive any.

‘Members of the university community are therefore advised to go about their normal activities on the campuses. Students who fled the campus or are planning to do so are advised to remain and concentrate on their ongoing examinations.

‘The university management will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure safety on the campus.’

