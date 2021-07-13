From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi
Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero(KSUSTA) has
matriculated 1,974 new students for the 2020-2021 academic session.
The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Bashar Ladan Aliero
while addressing newly matriculated students, congratulated the lucky
students to have secured admission into the university out of the
2,553 candidates that applied for admission in the institution.
According to him, “ I want to call on the new students that
successfully secured admission into the university to justify your
stay in the University by been serious in your studies.
“ I also call on you students, to exhibit discipline ,morality, and
keep away from all acts of indiscipline, immoralities, and involvement
in all acts of social vices”.
The Vice Chancellor, who addressed newly matriculated students
across six Faculties, welcome them to the University , assuring them
that, the University will do everything possible in providing
favourable conducive learning environment for them to complete their
studies in the University.
He added that, the report reaching the University has indicated that
graduates of the University that are now working in different places
are doing very well and good ambassadors of the institution.
