From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero(KSUSTA) has

matriculated 1,974 new students for the 2020-2021 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Bashar Ladan Aliero

while addressing newly matriculated students, congratulated the lucky

students to have secured admission into the university out of the

2,553 candidates that applied for admission in the institution.

According to him, “ I want to call on the new students that

successfully secured admission into the university to justify your

stay in the University by been serious in your studies.

“ I also call on you students, to exhibit discipline ,morality, and

keep away from all acts of indiscipline, immoralities, and involvement

in all acts of social vices”.

The Vice Chancellor, who addressed newly matriculated students

across six Faculties, welcome them to the University , assuring them

that, the University will do everything possible in providing

favourable conducive learning environment for them to complete their

studies in the University.

He added that, the report reaching the University has indicated that

graduates of the University that are now working in different places

are doing very well and good ambassadors of the institution.

