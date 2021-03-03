From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kebbi State University of Science and Techology Aliero (KSUSTA), Prof Bashar Ladan Aliero, has asuured the students of the university and family of the Sharif Zuru, who was alledgely killed by a mob, that justice will prevail over the perpetrators.

The Vice-Chancellor, who made the comment in a statement issued by the university’s Public Relation Officer, Mallam Hussaini Adamu, disclosed that the Nigeria Police has made some arrests.

According to the statement, ‘the management of the University of Science and Technology Aliero in Kebbi State describes as unfortunate the incident that led to the death of one of the student of the university.

‘The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Bashar Ladan Aliero, shares with the family of the decease the grief of the irreparable lost. The Vice-Chancellor of the university also on behalf of the management expressed deep sympathy to all those that lost their properties.

‘Swift action taken by the security agencies in particular Nigeria Police Force to have taken the deceased to hospital and curtailing further escalation of the incident have also been appreciated by the management of the university.

‘The police have already made arrest, and the management of the university assured that everything possible would be done to ensure that Justice will take its due cause.’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The university added that a delegation of the University led by Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, Dr Sahabi Suleiman Manga accompanied by University Librarian, Dr Salisu Adamu Aliero, Deputy Dean Students Affairs, Dr Yale Ibrahim, Head of Department Biochemistry, Dr Ibrahim Babangiga, Senior Lecturer Department of Animal and Environmental Biology, Dr Yusuf Danladi Kanya and other senior principal officers of the university had paid a condolence visit to the family of the student that passed away.

The statement quoted that the Deputy Vice-Chancellor behalf of the management condoles with the family and pray to Allah to grant perfect rest in peace to the soul of the deceased.