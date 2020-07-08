Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Unknown gunmen have killed the Bajida District Head, Alhaji Musa Muhammad-Bahago, of Fakai Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

A senior brother of the late District Head, Alhaji Umar Muhammad, who confirmed the incident via a phone conversation with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said that his brother was killed on Tuesday around 4 to 6 pm on his way to his village.

He said that Muhammad-Bahago, until his death, held the title of ‘Sarkin Kudun Bajida’.

‘He died at the age of 56 and is survived by four wives and many children,’ Muhammad said.

When contacted on phone, police spokesman DSP Nafi’u Abubakar confirmed the killing.

‘It is true, we are aware and it is unfortunate. The man was driving himself as he was coming from Zuru to his village and the unknown gunmen laid an ambush for him and brought him down from his car and killed him.

‘We are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act,’ the police spokesman said.