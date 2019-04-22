Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

An entire block of the Faculty of Education, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, and part of its male hostel, have been destroyed by inferno, on Sunday night.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday night, was reportedly caused by an electrical surge in one of the sections of the school’s Faculty of Education.

Witnesses revealed that the night inferno destroyed the entire faculty and male hostel before it was put off.

A top official of the university, who spoke to newsmen under condition of anonymity said: “The institution has set up a committee to investigate the cause of the fire.”

The source, who expressed regret over the incident, noted that “this was the second time a fire incident engulfed the institution.” This time around, the fire destroyed the school’s structure and equipment “because there were no standby fire fighters in the school premises.”

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who visited the school, to assess the level of damage caused by the inferno, yesterday, promised that the damaged structures would be renovated.