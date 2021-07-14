From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero(KSUSTA) has matriculated 1,974 students for the 2020-2021 academic session.

The university Vice Chancellor, Bashar Aliero, while addressing the students, congratulated them to have secured admission into the university out of the 2,553 candidates that applied for admission in the institution.

“I want to call on the new students that successfully secured admission into the university to justify your stay in the university by been serious in your studies.

“I also call on you to exhibit discipline, morality, and keep away from all acts of indiscipline, immoralities, and involvement in all acts of social vices,” he said.

The vice chancellor assured the students that the university will do everything possible to provide favourable conducive learning environment for them to complete their studies.

He said the report reaching the university indicated that graduates of the institution working in different places are doing very well and good ambassadors of the institution.

