From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA) has been shut indefinitely over the death of a 22 years old final year Biochemistry student of the institution.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased student, identified as Sharif Sale Kanya, who was awaiting to write his final examination paper, reportedly bought a phone in Aliero town on Saturday and transfered the money through his phone.

It was gathered that the student, when in examination hall,swift off his phone. But when he put on the phone, he realized that the money bunched back,thereby returned to Aliero town to give the trader the cash which he withdrew from the ATM point.

A student of the institution who spoke to newsmen, claimed that,” on getting to the place, the mob descended on him when the trader shouted on him ‘thief,thief,thief (barawo). He was beaten to coma and, when they later rushed him to General Hospital, Aliero, he was confirmed death few hours on admission “.

The Registrar of the University, Alhaji Musa Labbo Jega who confirmed the closure of the school in a statement issued on 27th,February, 2021 stated that, the closure was with immediate effect.

“This is to inform all students that the university management has directed the closure of the university indefinitely. Therefore, all students are hereby directed to leave the university with immediate effect”.

While speaking with Daily Sun,the Public Relation Officer(PRO) of the university, Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru confirmed the incident.

He explained that,the school had been closed before the students went on rampage over the death of their colleagues.

