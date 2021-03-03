From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Vice Chancellor, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA), Prof. Bashar Ladan Aliero, has assured students and family members of Sharif Zuru, a student allegedly killed by a mob of justice.

The VC in a statement by the university’s spokesperson, Mallam Hussaini Adamu, said the police had made some arrests in the incident.

“The management of university describes as unfortunate the incident that led to the death of one of the students. The vice chancellor shares with the family of the decease the grief of the irreparable loss. The VC also on behalf of the management expressed deep sympathy to all those that lost their properties. Swift action taken by security agencies in particular, the Police, to have taken the deceased to hospital and curtailing further escalation of the incident, have also been appreciated by the management of the university. The police have already made arrest, and the management of the university assured that everything possible would be done to ensure that justice will take its due cause.”

The university said a delegation led by Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs, Dr. Sahabi Manga had paid a condolence visit to the family of the student that passed away.