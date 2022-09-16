From Olanrewaju Lawal ,Birnin Kebbi

The Vice Chancellor of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero(KSUSTA), Professor Bashar Ladan Aliero inspected the turned out of Staff at the institution following a call off of the strike action by the university authority, which was embarked by the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU).

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institutiin, Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the VC,Professor Bashar Ladan Aliero,within the working days of week, inspected various departments, divisions and units of the University to ascertain the turn out of members staff that reported to their duty post in the University.

“The VC in company of the Registrar of the University Malam Musa Labbo Jega, Deputy Registrar in charge of Esterbihment division Alhaji Maimaro Tilli and Malam Bello Jekada in charge of Junior Staff affairs went round to see how members of staff reported to their duties after withdrawal of trike action by some unions.

“During the inspection, the VC commended the members of staff that were met on their duty post, assuring that the exercise will be a continuous one in making staff to be punctual and regular to their assignment justifying the Salary they are enjoying” he added.