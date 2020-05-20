Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Ministry of Women Affairs has distributed palliative items to over 3,450 vulnerable people across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that, in each LGA, 160 benefitted, while in Birnin Kebbi LGA over 250 vulnerable groups benefitted from the gesture,”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia , Ausha Mohammad Maikurata confirmed this in a statement made available to Daily Sun yesterday in Birnin Kebbi

According to her, “the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development with the mandate to improve the livelihood of individuals, families and communities at large was able to secure approval of the State government for the distribution of palliative to vulnerable people across the 21 LGAs in the state.

” With the significant number of people affected by lockdown and mobility restriction, the intervention was cheered towards providing relief materials and social support to vulnerable people in the state.

“The palliative items include Rice, Shadda, Atampa and Cash which were distributed directly to vulnerable people in their local communities”

She explained that, during the distribution, the beneficiaries were excited and appreciated the gestures extended to them by the State government.

“In their responses, the people while highly excited and show gratitude for the effort of the state government in putting smile on their face during this critical period of social and economic hardship and for easing difficulties they are encountering due of covid-19 lockdown.

” At this point, I would like to appreciate Kebbi State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu for his good governance and capacity delivery that is cheered towards the improvement of individual’s life in kebbi state.

“,This is an administration we are all proud of. In each LGA, 160 benefitted while in Birnin Kebbi LGA over 250 vulnerable groups benefitted from the gesture,” she added.