Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State women under the auspices of different religious organisations have converged to seek divine intervention in the ongoing challenges bedevilling Nigeria and other natural disasters.

The women on the platform of

FOMWAN, MSSN, Women-in-Dawa, JTI, IMWON, and NAFSAT jointly recited Holy Qur’an, prayers for three days in Birnin Kebbi and vowed to continue such prayers everyweek.

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu who organized the prayers was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development Hon. Zara’u Abubakar Wali .

While commending the groups , Bagudu called on Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to the service of Allah.

Speaking during the prayers, Kebbi state Amirah of FOMWAN, Malama Hauwa Abubakar, said they embacked on the prayers consultation with the wife of the state Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu as their contribution to the state.

The Amirah stated that, “when calamities of this nature happened, it is always better to turn to the almighty Allah for repentance and forgiveness in order to have way out of it”.

Malama Hauwa Abubakar announced that such recitation and prayers shall continue every week as directed by the wife of his excellency, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the Khadimatudee and prayed to Allah for the acceptance of the recitation and prayers.

Also, , volunteers of Medicaid Cancer Foundation , a brainchild of wife of the governor, Dr.Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu have continue to reach out to flood victims following the devastation caused by the floods to farmlands, crops and communities that were rendered homeless by the floods in Kebbi.

The volunteers reached out to Wabbaku community in Birnin Kebbi local government area where the entire village was submerged by flood with the distribution of food items, water,drinks and clothing to the victims.

The village head, Hakimi Maisaje Wabbaku told the Medicaid team that the people in the village were in urgent need of assistance as their houses have collapsed stressed that, the Well which serve as their source of drinking water was destroyed and contaminated by the flood.

An official from Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Hajiya Hadiza Kola who advised them to boil their water before drinking ,appealed to all civil societies to team up and get assistance for the victims at Jega, Argungu and Gwandu.