From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Organised Labour in Kebbi State has declared intention to embark on industrial action if the state government does not fulfilled the agreements on the implementation of the consequential adjustment on the minimum wage, and non-payment of balance of gratuity to retirees up to September, 2018.

Chairman of the NLC in the state, Comrade Umar Alhassan Halidu, stated this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The labour leader, explained that the organised labour and state government had signed an agreement over unpaid workers’ benefits in February 2020, stressing that only a little effort had been made in the payment of leave grant and gratuity to workers and retirees, respectively.

He said: “It is unimaginable for parties to agree on certain issues dully signed by both. The issues include non payment of balance of gratuity to retirees up to September, 2018; non payment of gratuity to retirees from October 2018 to date and non remittance of teachers’ deductions of pension contributions to their respective Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) for over five years.

“Others are non payment of 2019 leave grant to workers on Grade Level 07 and above; and non payment of 2020 leave grant to all categories of workers in the state. Lastly, non implementation of annual increment,”

He also noted that the government deliberately frustrated the union from reaching conclusion with the committee on consequential adjustment on new national minimum wage.

He said: “This situation is inconclusive and the civil servants are now left in limbo,” he said.

The chairman appealed to the state government to implement the initial agreements before January 2021, when the organised labour would embark on industrial actions.