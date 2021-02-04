From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government in collaboration with World Bank and Federal Government have completed public water works in the state, including the rehabilitation of the Bi-Water Scheme in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, with the sum of N673 million.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Usman Kangiwa, disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi, shortly after inspecting three water works under rehabilitation by the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He explained that ‘the governor had signed an Expression of interest Agreement that paved the way for the tripartite financing of replacement of old facilities with new ones at the gigantic Dukku water project, worth six hundred and seventy-three million naira by the World Bank, the Federal Government and Kebbi State Government.’

Kangiwa added that the Dukku Water Works would be completed by the end of the month, stressing that it would further increase water supply to the state capital, including its environs like Bayan Kara.

He added that the Old Water Works, Birnin Kebbi, constructed by the late Premier of the Northern Region, Sardauna of Sokoto, had also been rehabilitated to enhance its function.

The General Manager of the State Water Board, Engineer Zayyanu Shehu, told newsmen that several boreholes had been sunk, with massive reservoirs storing water as back-up for emergency purposes.

He said that this was an antidote to Climate Change that may likely force dams and lakes supplying water to the water works to dry up.