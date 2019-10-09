Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Government has promised to partner the WorldFish Programme to reposition fish farming and aquaculture activities in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who stated this, yesterday, when he received a team of WorldFish Programme led by Dr. Harrison Charo Karisa, Country Director in charge of Egypt and Nigeria, said he was ready to record landmark achievement in fishing farming has it had done in rice farming. “We want to do it right, we have the potential and active communities, especially our teeming youths. They are always ready for any opportunity to do things right. We might not know how to market it; that is why we need support of experts.

“We know our state could do better in fishing and transform it for the better if not the best. If we use our potential, we can do it better just like our people have been taking care of two strayed elephants. They are providing them with sugarcane and sweet potatoes while our youths are gearing them. That is the result of our efforts to re- orientate our people.”

Country Director, Dr. Karisa who disclosed that Egypt produced 1.8 million tonnes of fish annually, said the organisation has gone to Gwandu, Argungu and Yauri emirates to access level of fishing rivers where they discovered level of climate change and human activities on aquaculture farming.

He said the WorldFish programme is ready to partner with the state on training of fishermen on mode of catching fishing, breeding and harvesting.