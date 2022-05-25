From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State youths under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Support (KYS) staged a demonstration on Wednesday to urge Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to run for state governor.

The youths in Birnin Kebbi carried placards with such inscriptions as: ‘We in Kebbi are unanimous for Malami’s project; ‘constitution is superior to electoral act’; and ‘Malami is Kebbian’ and ‘Baba Buhari please allows Malami to run’, among others.

While making their demand known at the end of the protest in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the Chairman of the group, Malam Muhammad Ruwa, said they were pleading with Malami to rescind his earlier decision of not contesting for the state governorship position come 2023.

“We are, please, calling on Malami to help us as youths from the 21 local government areas of the state to listen to our demands and recant his earlier decision, to come and contest in order to continue with the developmental projects the APC- led government has started.

“We have no an iota of doubt that if you don’t come for our rescue and upliftment as youths, we will force you to do so via legal action. We will take you to court for redress in order that our demands will be entertained, and heeded,” he said.

Ruwa also described Malami as a good leader with sterling qualities of leadership for his myriad assistance to the people of the state.

In her remark, the Women Leader of the group, Hussaina Sa’idu, said that the women in the state were calling on Malami to contest the governorship position, considering the actualisation of his empowerment programmes, especially on women and children through his NGOs.

According to her, “Such programmes have empowered and continued to mobilise the populace, especially the women to achieve higher income level in the state,” she said.

While responding, Alhaji Yahaya Koko, the Manager of Kadi Malami Foundation, assured the group that he would channel their demand to the minister of justice for onward consideration.

“Malami is a leader that every state wants to have as its governor, considering his immense contribution to poverty alleviation, provision of social amenities to remotest areas, empowering unemployed youth and women as well as Small and Medium Scale Farmers and businessmen and women, among others, in the state.

“We appreciate your concern and love for Malami and we assure you that your message will get to him promptly. It is our hope and prayer that he will consider your demand and rescind his earlier decision,” Koko said.