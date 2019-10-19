Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Comptroller General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd) says that the Nigerian Customs Service created the Kebbi State Area Command to improve revenue generation opportunities from the eight borders stations in the State.

The Comptroller General, who made the remark while speaking with reporters after his courtesy visit to Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, noted that the establishment of the Kebbi Area Command was a child of necessity.

Ali, who was represented by his Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, Abubakar Aminu Dangaladima, explained that Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states were all under one area command in Sokoto before the split.

“Now having considered Kebbi to have 7 to 8 border stations, we felt it is only right to have one in Kebbi; there is no need joining Kebbi with Sokoto and Zamfara states,” he explained.

“We felt it is only right and justifiable to own Area Command in Kebbi State.”

Speaking on the closure of unregistered cars dealerships in the State, Ali said Kebbi State not the only state affected by the action, noting that the countrywide action is to ensure compliance with government directives that all car dealerships duly register or have valid custom duties for their vehicles.

According to him, the window is still open for dealers whose vehicles were confiscated to pay the necessary fines and recover their vehicles.

Dangaladima condoled with Governor Bagudu on behalf of the Comptroller General over the death of his uncle, Alhaji Abdullahi Mai-Gwandu Fada, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 95 after a brief illness.