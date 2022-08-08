From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The new Commissioner of Police in the Kebbi State Police Command, Mr Magaji Ahmed Kotagora, has assumed duty.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

According to him, “the Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that, a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command.

“He is CP Magaji Ahmed Kontagora. He took over from CP. Musa Baba, psc(+) who retired from the Nigeria Police Force. CP Magaji Ahmed Kontagora hails from Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990, as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“While in the Force, he serves in various capacities in different Commands and formations. His posting takes immediate effect, please”, the spokesman added.