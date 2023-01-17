From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Executive Secretary of the Kebbi state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency(KECHEMA), Dr Jafar Muhaammad Augie has said that the agency are fully ready to adopt any suggestions from the Civil Societies and Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) on how to move the scheme forward in the state.

Augie stated this while speaking at the two days retreat organized by the agency in Sokoto for stakeholders on how to deepen the scheme in state.

He said: Civil servants salaries have been deducted as part of their contribution to the scheme and they need an explanation on why? We have Retirees in the state, workers and our students in tertiary institutions needs more explanations.

“The aims is part of IHP support to KECHEMA in ensuring effective operationalization of the scheme, to create awareness on the KECHEMA especially to deepen the knowledge and understanding of participants in healthcare financing concepts.

“We also want to deepen the understanding of the labour union and its affiliates on key health insurance operations and processes including formal sector participation and develop a roadmap for rollout of enrolment of former sector into KECHES”.

He added that, the agency would implement all the suggestions from the stakeholders stressed that the issues on health sector could not postpone because the sector is critical in the lives of citizens.

“We come here with clean heart, we are ready to listen to all your suggestions. Health sector is a critical sector and we cannot postpone the issues surrounding it”, he said.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan urged the agency to shed more light on the financial implications of the scheme on the workers as deep knowledge of the scheme to the particiapants.

In her remark, Dr. Aisha Aminu Senchi,a Financial Advisory Officer of IHP, who spoke on Health Financing,explained that the Act establishing KECHEMA has mandated that all the residents in the state should be capture under the scheme.

She explained that, the poor citizens might not be able to pay for themselves,hence, the productive and rich citizens should be paying for the non productive and dependants.

Senchi said that Kebbi state are leading on the enrolment of people of the scheme with over 4,000 from the informal sector while civil servants have been captured.

The retreat were attended by NMA, CSOs, NGOs, JUSUN, NUJ members among others.