From Desmond Mgboh ,Kano

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has sought the understanding of its numerous customers towards the payment of electricity bills for services rendered to them.

Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna,

the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KEDCO made this appeal on Friday while chatting with journalists on the current challenges of the company.

According to the boss, the attitude of customers within the northern axis of power distribution is not healthy for the development of the power sector.

He stated that in modern times, customers do not wait to be forced or cajoled to pay their bills for services they have enjoyed because the money paid has huge role in the economic and power sector development of the country.

“We cannot continue to have a situation where services are rendered and improvement are continuously being made in network expansion and maintenance, only for some customers to shun payments.

“We cannot grow in such atmosphere because we need back the money to be responsive to our responsibility as a company in symbiotic relationships with other partners which must be nourished.

The Kano DisCo CEO also frowned at the attitude of illegal connection by customers who have been disconnected for not paying bills, while urging them to be “good partners in progress because KEDCO is always after the extreme happiness of the public and those enjoying our services.”

According to him, customers must cultivate the habit of paying bills without being forced or approached by our staff.

“This is why we have improved on our payment methods to ensure that those who can’t come to our offices pay online even from the comfort of their homes.”