From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has debunked allegation that all customers in Katsina State were expected to pay N27,275.47 as charge for their monthly electricity consumption starting from February 2022.

According to a statement issued by the company’s head of corporate communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai on Monday, ” The claim is false and we wish to put in proper perspective that the information as published in one of the online news outlets does not represent the position of KEDCO.

” The information as published by the news outlet was only a reply to one of our customers’ letter and does not in any way address other customers’ consumption”

Based on the explanation in our response letter to the said customer, the said customer’s increase in bill was as a result of the increase in supply to 22 hours as well as change of band from C to B.

We want to put it straight that some customers in Katsina State were billed less than N10,000 in the month of February.” he stated.

In this regard, we wish to urge the general public to disregard such publication while urging media outlets to stop misrepresentation of facts in order to serve certain interests” said the statement.