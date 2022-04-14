From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), has denied that its Managing Director, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has been relived of his post as reported in some online platforms.

Its Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Shawai, who briefed some journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said any news about the sack of such a high profile industry player is usually through the Board and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

“There is no way a sensitive decision like the sack of a Chief Executive Officer of a Disco could be conveyed through an unserious and ethically-challenged online platform, which has been found to be the only source of the baseless information.

“It is on record that KEDCO under Dr. Gwamna’s leadership has recorded very impressive achievements, building the company from scratch to one of the best DisCos in the country.

“Consequently, to insinuate that the MD has been sacked based on financial mismanagement is nothing, but a well fabricated tissue of lies aimed at suppressing Dr. Gwamna’s very impressive curriculum vitae,” Shawai declared.

He disclosed that the fact that Dr. Gwamna has announced his intention to become the next governor of Gombe State, must have frightened some shady characters into weaving spurious claims against him.

“As a law abiding citizen, Dr. Gwamna knows he will do the proper thing to face his political ambition based on the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to commence full scale partisan political activities.

“The news outlets and their management, have been given seven days to apologise and withdraw their unfounded report or face legal consequences for their malicious publication that was obviously aimed at serving whatever interest,” Shawai stated.