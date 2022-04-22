From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has stressed that the recent intervention in the power sector by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would go a long way in facilitating an efficient distribution of electricity to Nigerians.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the supply and construction interventions by the Apex bank, Friday , the Managing Director of the company, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwanna said that while some of the projects were supply materials, others were construction projects.

He said that the interventions were all intended to enhance power delivery to the customers, adding that they would impact positively on power supply in their franchise area of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States.

He acknowledged that already, a lot of the transformers and related accessories have been delivered adding that they were ready for installation at their different areas of needs within the franchise area.

“We are also constructing new feeders across our franchise areas that would de-load some of the areas that are already congested, ”he added.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the Minister Power, Babatunde Fashola and to all the relevant stakeholders for this encouraging initiative.

It could be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the discharge of its mandate, had intervened in the power sector in Nigeria, supporting the Kano Electricity Distribution Company with a little over N 9 billion worth of construction and supply interventions.

