Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has said that it has lost over N260 million to the activities of vandals across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States in three months.

According to the Management, there had been rampant cases of transformer and transformer oil vandalism and theft across its franchise areas of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States.

“We are working tirelessly to secure our network through massive infrastructural investment as well as maintenance, in order to serve our numerous customers better, but vandals are sabotaging these efforts.

“”This has been responsible for the recent lack of supply in some locations and we won’t take that anymore. In this regard, we are calling for communal vigilance to help protect KEDCO’s installations against these economic saboteurs”.

We are making the appeal to the general public because the vandals are taking advantage of the weather to commit these economic crimes and that’s why we are calling on the public to help us serve them better by protecting and reporting suspected attempts to security personnel.

‘ in this light, we wish to issue stern warning to anyone still vandalizing our transformers and stealing the oil to desist from it as KEDCO will no longer tolerate such lawless acts as anyone caught will be prosecuted accordingly.” said a statement signed by Ibrahim Shawai the spokesperson of the company.