The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has announced its resolve to do away with estimated billing in all its franchise areas as part of efforts aimed at closing the metering gap in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Wednesday, said that all arrangements and modalities to commence the mega meter roll out in all its franchise areas have been kick –started.

“Several rounds of meetings have been held with NERC and the selected meter vendors have already been contacted and the schedules for the roll-out of meters have been issued to the vendors” the statement announced.

“We are now working towards introducing the meter vendors to the general public and clearly intimating the public the demarcation given to them before we start the metering” it added.

“The only thing delaying the rollout, for now, is the final signing of meter agreement between KEDCO and Meter Assets Provider (MAP), which will happen anytime soon,” said the statement.

“The metering scheme will be in phases and the first phase is already within launch any moment from now. Then the next phase will begin after the conclusion of the first and such will continue until every household within KEDCO franchise areas is reached”.

The statement urged its customers to accept the meter vendors as major partners in ensuring that estimated billing is phased out from KEDCO franchise area soon.

The company, however, warned against meter bye-pass, noting that meter bye-pass is largely responsible for economic downturn, which has direct and indirect negative impact on the overall outlook of the power sector in Nigeria