From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) is set to engage over 200 communities in its effort to boost revenue collection and improve service delivery.

Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KEDCO disclosed this while briefing journalists in the state..

Dr Gwamna said the role of community was key to KEDCO’s priority in 2021 as the company hopes to strengthen engagements to boost collection as well as improve service delivery.

“ Hence the initiative to engage these communities to partner with us to find a way to encourage members of their communities to continue to pay their outstanding and current bills in full.

“KEDCO will also engage on mass public enlightenment to members of the public in this regard.”

The Kano DisCo boss stated that efforts would be intensified by KEDCO to reduce its ATC&C losses which currently stands at 48.80 per cent to the barest minimum.

He assured customers of KEDCO’s resolve to improving supply in the New Year, adding that a lot of investments had been earmarked to make service delivery better in 2021.