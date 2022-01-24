From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has said that its mega task force has uncovered 267 fraudulent Meter bypass.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Sani Shaiwai, KEDCO’s head of Corporate Communications, on Monday, said the illegalities were discovered in only four days since the exercise began.

He stressed that the drive will continue until all the perpetrators of these acts were brought to book in line with the laws of the lands.

KEDCO Managing Director Jamil Isyaku Gwamna announced that the company will no longer tolerate any form of bypass, saying it has contributed to revenue losses for the company.

‘KEDCO is hereby warning anyone still in the habit of engaging in any form of sabotage to turn a new leaf or be ready to defend themselves in court,’ Gwamna stated.

Gwamna appealed to community leaders and the general public to report attempts to sabotage KEDCO through illegal connection, meter bypass, power theft and vandalism.