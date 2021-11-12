The lingering leadership crisis of KEFFES Rural Development foundation has assumed a new dimension with the withdrawal of legal services of Mr Foubai Pereyi, from the six suspended member of the foundation.

KEEFES is the umbrella body of eight host communities Chevron Nigeria limited exploration activities in Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

Pereyi in a letter to officially withdraw from the case also tendered an unreserved apology over his involvement in the lingering crisis within the Organization.

Pereyi, in his letter of withdrawal and apology to the leadership of the KEFFES Rural Development Foundation claimed he was wrongly briefed and tendered apology to the general assembly of the Board of Trustee and Chairman of KEFFES RDF.

He also denied any involvement in the issuance of a press statement over the lingering crisis within the foundation.

Also a member of the representing Fishtown community, Mr Noel Ikonikomo, who was among the six suspended members for accepting to serve as secretary of the parallel executive council has apologised and pleaded to be readmitted into the organisation.

According to Ikonikomo, he has realised his mistakes appealed to all the members of KEFFES RDF to review his suspension and reinstate his benefits.

It would be recalled that Six members of the KEFFES RDF were a fortnight ago suspended over allege wrongful interpretation of the order from the State High Court and attempted to change leadership through the back door.

KEFESS is a foundation representing the eight Chevron Nigeria Limited host communities in Bayelsa comprising Koluama 1 & 2, Ezetu 1 & 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana located along the Atlantic coastline within Bayelsa State.