By Henry Uche, Lagos

Following the recent award received by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on Freedom of Information organised by the European Union, International Press Center and Media Right Agenda, the Ag Executive Secretary/CEO of the Commission, Emeka Offor, has charged personnel not to lose sight of investment opportunities.

In a statement delivered by Head, Press & Protocol of the Commission, Daniel Awurum, the acting CEO posited that ‘Recognition was the highest level of motivation.’

While receiving NIPC’s award by the NIPC FoI Committee on behalf of the Commission, he commended the NIPC Freedom of Information (FoI) Team for NIPC’s ranking as the most responsive amongst 232 government agencies in the country, saying ‘recognition [such as this] is the highest level of motivation – that amongst all your peers, you are the best.

‘You have the support of Management, and it will also be great if [NIPC] can get recognition because of the work we have done in Investment Promotion, investment facilitation, Procurement, Policy Advocacy and win awards as the best investment promotion agency in the world,” he charged. Offor stressed that the ultimate award would attract the highest quantum of investment in Africa and beyond.

Reacting, Chairman, NIPC FOI Committee, Mr Sabo Isiaku, stated that winning the FOI Award was an excellent parting gift for NIPC’s former Exec. Sec/CEO, Ms Yewande Sadiku and a good omen for the Ag ES/CEO, Emeka Offor.

He revealed that the criteria used to rank Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were their responsiveness to request for information, of which NIPC came tops for the first time.

