Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs George Akume has called on the people of Benue to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

‘I want you to have faith in our party (APC) as we move towards 2023. The political ball has already started to roll and you are part of the process,’ the leader of the APC in the state and former governor, who is also contesting for the position of the National Chairman told a crowd Monday at a party rally which held in Makurdi, the state capital.

Akume, addressed the crowd of party supporters, brought up the reactions to his recent press conference in Abuja, saying all he did was to call out the state government to address all the issues that he had raised.

‘What we crafted we thought was in the best interest of Benue State and we expected the governor to carefully go through the documents and see the remedial measures,’ the minister said.

‘If we ask the government to pay salary of workers which is there right are we making a mistake? If we ask of our poor parents who have toiled and sweated and got bloodied to train us to be paid their pension, are we making a mistake? is that too much to ask? Talk about gratuities they are pending and will continue to pend.

‘So, we just invited the government to act on that. Instead of answering the queries raised, it rather generated a lot of insults in press conferences.

‘Akume is this, Akume is that is not the answer to questions we raised. I have never called myself an angel and I am not one. But in this world of ours, demons become saints and saints are demonised. Such is life,’ the former governor said.

Akume was earlier recieved by party loyalists at the Agan Toll Gate and driven in a long motorcade to the City Bay Park, venue of the Mega Rally, where other party faithful had been waiting for him to address them.

