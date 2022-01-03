By Lukman Olabiyi

In spite various challenges facing the country, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has implored Nigeria and Nigerians to keep hope alive.

He assured Nigerians of better things to come as far as life and breadth remained.

Adeboye raised the citizens hope at the annual thanksgiving organised by the Lagos State government held at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The cleric in his message from Psalm 150:6, saying: ‘Let everything that has breadth praise the Lord” said the presence of life and breadth signify hope.

“As long as you are still breathing, there is hope. No matter the spiritual captivity, hope is on the horizon if you are still breathing. If you are still breathing, your captivity will end and tomorrow will be brighter. It is also important to cry for salvation when there is still breadth because now is the day of salvation.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that 2022 would be a season of consolidation as his administration would complete the Imota Rice Mill, 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects, 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and other ongoing iconic projects in the State.

He said his administration was committed to complete ongoing projects, ensure rule of law, transform the state into a 21st century economy and significantly advance his government journey towards the Greater Lagos of the collective desire of people of Lagos.