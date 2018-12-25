Immediate past deputy governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola Eleka, has told Ekiti people to look beyond current hardship, disappointment, frustration and broken promises because better days are ahead.

In his goodwill message to the people as they celebrate Christmas and New Year, Prof. Olusola told the people to thank God who had spared their life to see today.

According to a press statement by his media aide, Mr. Onaopemipo Akinloye, Olusola said, “Life is the most important aspect of life. Good health is next. I thank God for sparing your lives.

“I equally thank Him for giving you good health. I pray that His healing hands will touch everyone of you in need of healing in Jesus mighty name.

“Almighty God will continue to spare your lives to pull through the hardship of the moment; the failed promises and dashed hopes.

“God will keep you to see the better days that are around the corner. White lies and brazen falsehood may travel for a million years but truth will catch up with it in one day.

“Keep hope alive. Just as God heard the cries of the children of Israel in bondage and sent them a deliverer, God has equally heard the cries of agony of Ekiti people. God is moving already. A God-sent deliverer is on the way. Help is coming”

Prof. Olusola then admonished those who think they can pervert justice and get away scot-free, saying that God will not at all acquit the guilty.

“The sins of those who steal the people’s mandate on the road to presiding over our common patrimony, which they then convert to personal use, will be punished.

“God said wicked and boastful leaders are eating my people as if they are eating joloff rice but in actual fact they are eating sandpaper. Today’s bad leaders will regret in the end.

“God will give Ekiti people justice. God will wipe our tears. God will restore Ekiti to its lofty heights. Our people shall not be put to shame.

Prof. Olusola decried what he described as the rising incidences of kidnappings and killings by herdsmen and other criminally-minded people, with the attendant loss of precious and innocent lives.

“Unfortunately, these were dastardly acts that had appropriately been dealt with in the past and which had completely been brought under control by people friendly government alive to its responsibilities.

“Unfortunately, the locusts have made a return through dubious means. Anti-people so-called leaders have abandoned our people to be killed, maimed, robbed and abused at will.”