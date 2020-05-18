Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has advised members of the party in the state to remain strong and steadfast.

The party leader gave the advice in a statement issued on Monday by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo.

Sylva’s plea is against the backdrop of rumoured defection of top members of the party and attempts to wrest control of the party in the state from his hands by forces led by the former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development and governorship aspirant, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The statement quoted Sylva as saying “despite the troubling times in which we are all living in, APC members and supporters in the state must not to lose hope”.

The minister stated that APC’s commanding victory in the 16 November 2019 Governorship Election that was voided by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on 13 February 2020 still hurts deeply.

He however noted that the party cannot allow itself to be destroyed by that unfortunate incident.

“It must survive it, reinvent and reposition itself for the great task of transforming Bayelsa State for the good of all its people and residents” Buokoribo quoted Sylva as saying.

According to Sylva, APC remains the strongest party in the state and in the country and implored people of the state to remain committed to the party and its next level agenda of social and economic betterment.

Similarly, the party leader voiced his concern for the pains that the people are passing through in this season of COVID-19 pandemic. “We are all in this together. I share your pains”, Sylva said.

He praised all frontline health workers for their huge sacrifices in the service of humanity, and expressed optimism that like all previous pandemics; COVID-19 too would be history soon.