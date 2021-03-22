Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi has called for the immortalisation of Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha who died on March 15, 2020 while rescuing schoolchildren during the explosion at Bethlehem Secondary School, Abule-Ado.

Obi, former vice presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while speaking at a farewell musical concert organised in honour of the former school principal by the Holy Family Troupe in conjunction with Bethlehem Girls’ College Family at the Catholic Church of Nativity, Festac, Lagos, yesterday, described Sr. Henritta as another St. Theresa of the Child Jesus.

“Like St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, she was at her little corner in the college taking extraordinary care of the students entrusted to her to the point of losing her life so that they might be safe. Such people need to be immortalised to show others that we can change the world from our little corners.

“For us as a people, she teaches us that we do not have to be presidents or governors to effect positive changes in the country. We can resolve to do our little chores as councillors, teachers, civil servants, mechanics, among others in a manner that is pleasing to God and humanity.”

One of the organisers of the event and troupe’s musical director, Orlando Chuks Okeke, said the invitation extended to Mr. Obi was because of the similarities he shared with Sr. Henritta. He said Obi is passionate about education, training of the young ones along the paths of rectitude as well as the inculcation of discipline and morals by example as the late catholic revered sister.