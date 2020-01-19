I took a deep breath before I turned, knowing Sotonye and Rick were behind me. It felt like I was in the North and South Pole at the same time. Sotonye’s eyes could give the East Antartic Plateau between the summits Dome Argus and Dome Fuji reputed to be the coldest place on planet earth (minus 100 degrees Celsius) a run for its money. While Rick’s open admiration could melt the hardest of ice.

Looking at Rick made me start thinking things I had no business thinking so I focused on Sotonye as a reality check. “Hello Sotonye, how are you? You look good,” I said trying to be sincere. Her look didn’t faze me, the feeling was mutual. She did look good though I thought crushing the feeling of the green demons that tried to rear their ugly head. Sotonye had on a sexy evening gown; it had an open back, form fitting sequin dress with halter neck in burgundy and for someone who is plus one (her son) she didn’t look like she had ever been pregnant.

I knew I looked good too if for no other reason, the glacial look in Sotonye’s eyes was comforting. “Thanks sweet, I almost didn’t recognise you in red. I am so used to seeing you in black,” Sotonye said with a pout, switching from ice Queen to fiery Princess; fists clenched eyes flashing fire. “Oh but I must say Tobs looks ravishing tonight,” Rick said in wonder almost like he couldn’t help himself.

I guess this was a bit too much for Sotonye; she kind of reminded me of the story of the three little pigs, don’t ask me the correlation, ha ha ha. it actual felt like Sotonye was ‘huffing and puffing to blow my house in’ but sadly it was in vain as Rick had eyes for only me the moment he saw me.

The girls stood by to enjoy ‘the show’, giggling and I am sure making snide remarks amongst themselves. Sotonye gave them all an icy stare and stumped off in rage. “Tsk tsk tsk, the poor dear,” Jasmine said loud enough for Rick to hear and they all collapsed in laughter. “Rick, we trust that you will take care of our friend tonight, keep that crazy stalking b**ch away from her. We don’t play fair when it comes to one of us,” Jasmine said her words draped in a thinly veiled threat.

She gave Rick a sweet smile which was totally at variance with her words. The girls left after that to mingle, leaving me baffled and wondering what just happened. “Can I have this dance?” Rick whispered in my ears as he virtually pinned me to the wall. I could feel and hear his breath as it caressed the fine hairs at the nape of my neck. I should not be standing this close to Rick, I thought as I realised the loud erratic sound I was hearing was my heart yet I was powerless to stop him from taking me in his arms. I felt like a Princess…just this once I wanted to forget my troubles.

The music had changed to a jazzy version of ‘Lady in Red’, all I could think of was the magical feeling of being in his arms and then he raised my chin and looked into my eyes. It was at this point I should have pulled back but I was lost in the magical feeling of being in his arms then he kissed me. Yes, right in front of everyone, it took me a split second to realise we were alone on the dance floor and everyone had formed a circle around us.

It was the thunderous clapping that awakened me from the fog like trance I was enveloped in. I was appalled! What had I done? What had Rick done? What had we done? I thought in confusion as I wished the ground will open and swallow me. “Now wouldn’t you agree with me that this is the perfect Couple?” Rick’s Grandma asked in excitement as she held both our hands and said, “Make this old Lady a proud Granny tonight.” Oh my goodness, what have I gotten myself into…