From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has charged officers of the Nigeria Police Force to keep themselves abreast of techniques and strategies of modern policing.

Baba gave the advice Wednesday while addressing officers and men of the Nigeria Police at the Bompai Police headquarters in Kano.

The Inspector General, who was on his first official visit to the Command since he assumed office, charged the officers to improve their knowledge on issues of democratic policing, human rights and other aspects of modern policing.

Baba enjoined them never to be overwhelmed by challenges. Challenges are welcome and challenges are surmountable, he stated in respect to the plea for additional manpower to be deployed to Kano.

He noted that even an additional 7,000 policemen were added to the ones in Kano, it would not be sufficient, saying that what was needed was to make the best use of what there was.

He expressed optimism that if officers were dedicated to their duties and professional at all times, It would go a long way to mitigate the existing manpower challenges in the state

He observed with delight the commitment of a number of groups who are ready to partner with the police such as vigilance groups, media, and traditional institutions, urging his officers to leverage these resources to achieve their objectives.

Speaking earlier, Kano State Police Commissioner Sumaila Shiabu Dikko said that since his assumption to office months ago, the Command has arrested two Boko Haram suspects, 88 armed robbers,35 drug dealers and 469 thugs. He described Kano State as the most peaceful state in the region despite its large population.