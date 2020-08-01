Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo National Council (INC) has warned the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to restrict the activities of its recently launched vigilante group, known as Kautal Hore to only the northern part of the country.

This follows a statement by the leadership of Miyetti Allah to extend their security apparatus to Benue and other parts of the country.

But INC in a communiqué at the end of its recent meeting in Enugu State warned the herders to stay clear of South East or face the consequences.

The communiqué which was signed by the National President of the group, Chilos Godsent also called on the governors of the southeast zone to immediately pass the anti-open grazing laws in other to stop what it termed as “the deliberate reckless, balkanization of farm lands in the Igbo territory” by herdsmen.