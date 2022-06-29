Enugu, the capital of Enugu state will be playing host to KEEPFIT International Club next month in an action packed three- day event that will leave smiles on the faces of many.

It is an annual sports cum philanthropic event in which the club interfaces directly with the needy and valunerable in the society.

Essentially, KEEPFIT International Club has its activities anchored on the tripod of Sports, Socials and philanthropy.

Members of the club engage in group exercise regularly and periodically as a way of keeping fit knowing that a healthy mind is to be found in a healthy body (mens sana in corpore sano).

Members also meet outdoors in a convivial gathering to unwind and also individually and collectively reach out to one another in occasions of joy and also in sorrow.

As part of its corporate social responsibility and as a means of giving back to the society, the club engages in lots of philanthropic activities.

As part of this year’s programme, KeepFit International Club will be in Enugu between Thursday 30th June and Saturday 2nd July,2022. The club amongst other things will be visiting lots of orphanage homes and Correctional homes in city and its environs.

A press release signed by the President of KeepFit International Club, Pharm (Barr) Steve Okoronkwo, fpsn indicates that the philanthropic activities will be top on the agenda of the club while in the Coal city.

“The visit to Enugu is in line with the club’s mantra of “show love to the unloved and give help to the needy”, the statement quoted Pharmacist Okoronkwo as saying.