The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has again waded into the one-month suspension slammed on the Charismatic Enugu priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, is currently under lock and key as he served the 30 days ban placed on him by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga.

In a statement, OYC said the current ordeal of Fr. Mbaka could work against the entrenched peace in the Coal City State.

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, President-General of OYC said in the statement that recent happenings around the priest have vindicated its warnings.

“When we raised the alarm that Fr. Mbaka was missing, many people dismissed it, but it turned out to be true. We had also made it public that identified persons were after Fr. Mbaka and the target are the Ministry’s assets.

“We have it on record that over 30,000 Nigerians are currently benefiting from Fr. Mbaka’s charity, even as those who benefit from the spiritual work at the Adoration ground are at their countless millions.

“Should the angry youths be forced to troop to the streets in protest, no one knows the extent it can go. The ENDSARS saga should not be forgotten in a hurry.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Bishop to let go of Mbaka and allow him continue with his ministry; this is the only thing that will assuage the angry feelings of the youths.” he said.