From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The promoter of the Keffi Polo Ranch, Hon Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, has disclosed that this year’s Ranch annual Polo tournament would be used to honour late business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

Aliyu, who is the Sarkin Yakin of Keffi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State, said the honour is in recognition of Okunbo whose philanthropic gesture was exemplary.

He disclosed that Okunbo who died in London on August 8th, 2021, contributed immensely to the activities of the Ranch while alive.

Aliyu also announced that a Trophy in honour of the late Edo born philanthropist has been dedicated for the tournament scheduled to take place on November 14 along kilometre 45 Abuja –Keffi Express Way, Nasarawa State.

‘Ranch holds two tournaments a year in support of Education and Orphans. This year’s tournament is going to be an exceptional one in support of education and the late Captain Hosa Okunbo.

‘The late Capt Hosa Okunbo lived for charity. It is also pertinent for you to know that at the take-off of the Keffi Polo Ranch activities in 2015, the late Capt Hosa contributed immensely.

‘This is recognition of my personal relationship and appreciation of all he did. I, on behalf of the Ranch, dedicate a Cup in Honour and memory of the late Great Capt,’ Aliyu added.

