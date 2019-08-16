Linus Oota, Lafia

Pandemonium broke out yesterday morning in Keffi Prisons, when over 50 prisoners allegedly attempted to escape from the facility in protest over poor feeding and inadequate facilities.

It was gathered that the situation was brought under control by prompt intervention of the police and prison officials.

Our correspondent gathered that apart from the poor hygienic conditions, the Keffi inmates lacked access to proper medical attention, which prompted them to attempt escaping. It was gathered that they were only given a sachet of pure water each yesterday as morning food.

“There is an acute lack of potable water and sewage disposal system. The prisoners are denied good sleep at night, due to overcrowding,” a source volunteered.

The public relations officer of Nasarawa State Command of the Prison Service, Mr. Abene Stephen, said it was a normal agitation in the prison, but assured that the situation had been brought under control.