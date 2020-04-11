Korea based Nigerian midfielder cum striker, Lanre Kehinde, has urged Nigerian players plying their trade at home and abroad to comply with government and their club’s directives to stay safe as the battle against the dreaded Coronavirus continues.

Kehinde, who plays in the K-League for Incheon United, said that taking medical advice, which include social distancing, staying indoors and washing of hands at all times, should be strictly observed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The Coronavirus is very deadly as it has infected over a million all over the world and killed over 120, 000 people, with Nigerian recording five deaths. My advice is that we all need to join hands while observing social distancing to eradicate this virus,” said the 6’ 4 1/2” tall player, who also commended medical personnel who are in the frontline of the fight against the virus.

He commended the Ministry of Sports under Sunday Dare for all the information being put out to help athletes stay safe at this crucial time.

“I am happy that the sports minister is doing a lot to help athletes survive this crucial time. He has provided sanitisers and has continued to enlighten them about the need to adhere to health directives.”