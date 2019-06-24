A last-minute own goal handed Morocco a narrow 1-0 victory over plucky Namibia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday in a far-from-convincing start from one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Substitute Itamunua Keimune botched an attempted clearance and headed the ball into his own net at the end of a free kick from Morocco midfielder, Hakim Ziyech in the 89th minute of the opening Group D game at the Al Salam Stadium.

Morocco’s Coach, Herve Renard, who had won two Cup of Nations titles had warned that the opening game for many of the tournament favourites may be difficult and his forecast proved true, as Namibia goalkeeper, Lloyd Kazapua produced several key stops.