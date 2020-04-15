Tony John, Port Harcourt

The driver of an auto rickshaw (Keke) in Port Harcourt has reportedly died following a scuffle with a vulcaniser he had called to work on his tyres at a police station where his transport vehicle was impounded.

The incident had occurred at Estate Police Station, in Woji town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

News of the driver’s – identified as PraiseGod John – tragic death triggered a protest in the neighbourhood by other Keke drivers, Daily Sun reports.

Sources allege that hoodlums invaded the homes of police officers in Woji Estate and destroyed their belongings.

A cousin to the deceased, Godbless Monday, said that he was called on phone that his brother had died at the police station.

Monday revealed that his brother was arrested and detained last Friday at the police station for operating late at night.

According to him, PraiseGod was released Tuesday night after he had met his bail conditions.

It was after his release that PraiseGod had invited a vulcaniser within the police premises to pump his deflated tyres, according to Godbless.

Monday claimed that in the course of an altercation between his late cousin and the vulcaniser, the latter hit the victim in the stomach, a blow which led to his death.

Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), did not take his calls or respond to text messages seeking for his reaction on the matter.