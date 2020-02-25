Gloria Ikegbule

The decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stop Keke Maruwa operators and commercial motorcycle has taken its toll on schools, teachers, and parents who require their services to convey pupils to schools and back home.

Effective from February 1, 2020, the Lagos State government stopped the operation of the most accessible means of transportation, commercial motorcycle known as Okada and tricycles popularly called Keke Maruwa in major parts of the state.

The ban, which the state government stated is mainly for security and traffic reasons have generated mixed feelings among some parents, teachers, and schools in the state.

For Austin Ikemefune, Chief Executive Officer of Daveastin Phonics Publications and Consulting Company said the security of lives and properties of Lagosians supersedes comfort. But he is not happy that the government did not make appropriate plans for alternatives before imposing the ban. Ikemefune said he went through lots of stress trying to get to the schools he teaches phonics.

“Prior to the ban, I never had any serious hitches with getting to my schools. Although, once in a while, I had some occasions when transportation was hiked due to heavy rainfall and hold-up.

“I am feeling the pain of walking long distances to get to the schools, but the action isn’t a bad move too. Considering the situation of the nation, I am sure with time, measures would be taken to forestall the hardship. My only anger is that they should have made a concrete plan before taking this decision. Maybe they ought to have started working towards this since last year.

Suggesting a solution, Ikemefune, advised the government to allow tricycle to move but within specific routes. If with time they feel tricycle isn’t safe, they can then stop it.

To Mrs. Carolyna Omile, the administrator of McVera Nursery and Primary School, Aguda, Lagos this is not the right time for the ban. According to her, the year is still young. Parents have lots of financial responsibilities including paying their children’s fees.

Acknowledging the impact of the ban on her students, she said some of the children don’t only come late to school but feel tired after trekking long distances. More so, the situation has exposed the pupils to danger as children who are usually transported to school by Keke now trek to school. Those who beat the queue to get a bus are often dropped at a place that still requires them to trek.

“The current situation in Lagos has affected us seriously. The children that usually come early to school come late after trekking a distance to school. Aside from being exposed to risks on the road, by the time they get to school they are tired before the morning lesson commences. Though we have children whose parents requested the service of the school bus, with the way the country is, some parents use Keke or bike to transport their children to and from school. Also, some parents don’t get to pick up their children in due time because they walk a distance to get to the school.

Omile explained that the school curriculum is not affected and revealed that the timing was adjusted to accommodate the lateness of students and teachers who come from a distance.

“The state government should have provided alternative before effecting the ban. Acknowledging the stress that came with the ban, this is not the time for any school staff to quit his job or for the children to not regularly go to school. This is a time to reschedule in other to get to school earlier,” she advised.

A parent in the school, Dr. Pascal Ngabu, an Optometrist told The Education Report that “this is one of the worse decisions any government that has conscience can ever take. No alternative arrangement for people,” he said.

He revealed that on the first school day during the ban, he took his son in his car when it broke down. He explained that he had difficulty carrying his son who was chubby. Fortunately, he saw a Keke going his way, who carried him and his son to the school. He added that based on this experience, he can relate what parents who depend on Keke to commute their children to school go through.

His words: “Honestly, this government does not have a conscience. You want to stop the Keke man from working and you have not provided an alternative. Would the man stay in the house and be looking at his wife? You have increase the rate of robbery in the state. The intention may be a good one but the decision is the worse any government can take.

“I am tired of this country. If government officials have their children that board Keke to school, they will understand what the masses are going through.”

Kate Olubakinde, a mother and family-life advocate is also one of those against the timing of the ban. She said that most parents are yet to pay their children’s school fees. She asked what will become of family men and women who ride Keke or Okada to feed their families and cater for their children’s educational needs?

A Keke Maruwa operators and father of three kids, Evangelist John lamented the suffering the ban had unleashed on him and his family. The young man in his 40s said his wife has been the one catering for the home since the ban was enforced. Responding on what becomes of parents who hire his Keke to commute their children to school, he said they have made alternative arrangements. John explained that the children he commutes to school now take a cab and walk the remaining distance to school.