From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commercial operators of tricycle popularly known as Keke in Asaba, Delta State capital, have accused operatives of the state police command of extortion, harassment.

They also alleged that their tricycles were regularly being impounded by the security operatives.

Speaking on Wednesday in Asaba, the Keke operators bitterly lamented their ordeals in the hands of the operatives.

One of the keke operators, Chukwudi,he had personally be at the receiving end of the actions of the police.

“Immediately after 6:30 pm, the police will start disturbing us. All the money we work from morning to 6:30pm will be collected from us in the name of arrest.

“As I speak to you now many of our tricycles are currently parked at ‘B’ Division.

“Their patrol team have been chasing us to extent that one of our members was involved in accident where his leg was cut-off by a truck,” Chukwudi claimed.

The Chairman of the Tricycle/Motorcycle Association Branch ‘A’ Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Dauda Ismaila said the union will interface with the police command to address the issue of alleged extortion.

He urged members to maintain rules and order, assuring that the union will continue to meet the police to address the situation.