A tricycle operator popularly called Keke rider on Thursday allegedly committed suicide in Sapele, Delta State.

The deceased, a father of two and simply identified as Kevwe, was said to have drank snipper to terminate his life after failing to raise N170,000.00 for medical treatment.

He drank the snipper right inside his tricycle within the Olympia area, along Abeke by Adeola road in Sapele.

His body was dangling inside the Keke while the can of the snipper was also sighted.

Kevwe was said to be battling an unknown ailment since last, only to be told recently by doctors that he needed N170,000.00 before January 27 for treatment.

A local source said Kevwe was frustrated after relatives and friends he approached for assistance could not do much to help his cause.

“He has been suffering from ailment since last year and his family have been treating him. Just last month, he went to see the doctor again and they told him to bring one hundred and seventy thousand naira, now see what he has done.

“How will he come to the Olympia, the center of the town and drink snipper, killing himself in the process,” a source wondered.

The victim’s mother said Kevwe has been threatening to kill himself for sometime now.

“He was in my house this morning, it was in my house that he took his bath and I even bought bread and a bottle of Fanta for him.

“He was complaining about the same problem and I told him to have hope that we will raise the cash, now see what he has done,” the mother wailed.