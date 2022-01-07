From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Hoodlums operating with tricycle also known as Keke have invaded Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State where they are robbing unsuspecting residents of their valuables.

They dispossess victims of their valuables including handsets, ATM cards and cash.

Sources said the hoodlums either force victims to part with their valuables or use charms to hypnotize them.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums, some of whom are internet fraudsters, use stolen SIM cards to empty the bank accounts of the victims.

A victim who narrates his experience, Thomas Akatika, said he was robbed on his way to the office.

Akatika, a lecturer at the Heroes of Faith Bible School, said before getting to his destination, the tricycle started waving from one side of the road to another, not knowing it was plot to distract him.

He said when he alighted, he suspected that something was wrong, but did know that his phone had been stolen until he got to the school.

Another victim who did not disclose his name said he boarded a tricycle from Otovwodo Junction with one passenger already inside and another came in later, adding that he alighted at the Afiesere Junction, only to discover that his handset had been stolen.

Esther, another victim, was however lucky as attempt to dispossess her of her cash failed after struggling with the hoodlums.

According to her, she was going to the Otovwodo Market to purchase some provision and foodstuffs from the Afiesere Junction.

Esther said she entered the tricycle with two passengers already inside, one of them a lady, adding that on the way, the tricycle rider branched off the Ughelli-Patani Express Way and headed towards Aro Road.

“No sooner we branched off the express way, than one of the hoodlums grabbed my bag which contains the money, so I started shouting and struggling with them until the tricycle fell. Then, I jumped up and ran for my dear life,” Esther narrated.

She disclosed that she sustained injuries in the process, but thanked God that her money which was well over a N100,000 was not lost to the incident.