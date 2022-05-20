Politicians gunning for different positions in the 2023 general election can now enhance their chances by utilizing KekeAds mobile platform for their campaigns.

Esona Onuoha, KekeAds’s founder and CEO/MD, Smate & Smate International Ltd, noted that KekeAds has been behind many electoral victories since 2011, and now the motor tricycle will play a leading role in the 2023 election.

“The average motor tricycle is seen by over 388 people per hour. That means, in a day, 3,000 people can see the campaign messages and hear the candidate’s manifestoes per vehicle. A typical campaign will involve our patented system executed in key locations for rural and urban reach. All the candidate needs to do is select the type of media to suit his or her budget and KekeAds will activate the campaign at approved and designated locations,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Already, KekeAds is working with crowd funding Peter Obi and Godwin Emefiele by giving their supporters a chance at placing their presidential campaign messages on mini buses and tricycles across the nation. Also, at the state level, KekeAds is working on the campaign of Lucky Ohworode Idike, a gubernatorial candidate in Delta State and one of the most qualified for the job.